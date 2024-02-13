Tricolored heron enjoying breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

This tricolored heron was enjoying his freshly caught breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This tricolored heron was enjoying his freshly caught breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.