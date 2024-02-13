64.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Tricolored heron enjoying breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This tricolored heron was enjoying his freshly caught breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!

Tricolored heron enjoying breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course
Tricolored heron enjoying breakfast at Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at a an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Community Watch doesn’t even notice abandoned home

A Village of Belvedere resident would like to know why Community Watch drives right by an abandoned home in her neighborhood and does not report it.

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

Photos