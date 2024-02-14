AAC member files paperwork to run for seat on CDD 1 board

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee has officially filed paperwork indicating he will be running for a seat on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

Jim Vaccaro filed paperwork this week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office. Vaccaro, who won election to the AAC in 2022, was endorsed this past week by CDD 1 Supervisor Kathy Porter, who announced she would not be seeking another term.

However, because Vaccaro is an elected member of the AAC, there is some question as to whether he could serve on both the AAC and the CDD 1 board. That did not stop him from filing for the CDD 1 seat.

Vaccaro replaced Carl Bell on the AAC after he chose not to seek another term.

Vaccaro will face Villager Ken Mann who has filed to run for Porter’s seat on the CDD 1 board.

Mann wrote an Opinion piece in January entitled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of The Villages,” detailing the pros and cons of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.