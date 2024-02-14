David Penkunas

September 21, 1943 – February 06, 2024

Beloved husband, father and grandfather David “Dave” Allen Penkunas of The Villages, Florida, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2024, at the age of 80.

Dave was born to Joseph and Sophia Penkunas in Pottsville, Pennsylvania on September 21, 1943. He grew up in Saint Clair, Pennsylvania and graduated from Saint Clair High School in 1961. While in school, Dave was an academic achiever who was also active in football, basketball, and baseball. He attended Penn State University where he graduated with honors in 1965 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

Dave first met his future wife, Nancy, in 9th grade and they dated for several years. After pursuing separate paths, they reconnected in 1967 and started dating again. Dave and Nancy were married on January 13, 1968 in Saint Clair. One of his favorite stories to tell was that Nancy showed up a half hour late for her own wedding and has never been on time since.

Throughout his career, Dave worked in the field of engineering. Early on, he worked at General Electric Space Systems as a spacecraft environmental engineer. He then worked at Dupont where he focused on research for Tyvek materials. Dave finished his engineering career at M&M Mars where he worked for 27 years and kept his household well stocked with candy, and very popular at Halloween. One of his favorite highlights at M&M was the work he did in Brazil to bring a new facility online. He made many memories, learned to speak Brazilian Portuguese, and gained an extended Brazilian family. Dave rounded out his career as a starter and ambassador at The Villages Golf Courses from 2008-2013, which included directing golfers around protected turtles, sandhill cranes, and issuing warnings of gators on the course.

Dave was loved by many. Often described as one of the good guys, he always had a smile on his face. He was easy going (except when Penn State Football was losing). He could be quite the character and had a collection of friends and loved ones from every decade of his life. Dave and Nancy raised their family in

Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, where they also forged many cherished friendships. Tapping into his love of sports, Dave spent many years coaching summer league baseball and softball. He was actively involved with the Kunkle Field Athletic Association.

Dave’s love of sports continued when he and Nancy moved to The Villages. He was one of the original members of the New Wave Water Volleyball group that still carries on at the Lake Miona Center today. He graduated to chair volleyball once he retired from the pool. Dave also acted as the Treasurer for the Penn State Tri-County Chapter of Central Florida for 13 years. During the football season, you could find him at McCall’s Tavern on game days cheering on the PSU Nittany Lions. He also could be found donning the “Black & Gold” while rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He participated in many clubs in The Villages including the Jimmy Buffet Parrot Head Club, College Football club, bocci club, and bowling league. Dave loved animals and had a menagerie of pets throughout the years including dogs, cats, a ferret, a rabbit, hamsters, and fish. He enjoyed volunteering for Toys for Tots and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmastime. One claim to fame was his participation in the Guinness World Record for the Largest Parade of Golf Carts in The Villages on September 4, 2005 with 3,321 participants.

Dave fostered a love of adventure and travel. From summer vacations with cherished friends in Ocean City, Maryland, to trips to national parks and adventures closer to home, Dave was always up to explore. He was able to fulfill his lifelong dream to travel to Lithuania to see where his grandfather was born and raised, and to spend time with his relatives who still reside in Lazdijai. Dave and Nancy delighted in taking their two grandchildren to many of the Florida attractions including Disney whenever they visited. Dave was a loving and doting grandfather who always had a big hug, joyful stories, and a never-ending supply of M&Ms waiting for his grandkids.

Dave is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Maley Penkunas; his children Keith (wife Leslie) of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Gayle of Leesburg, Florida, and Saundra of Portland, Oregon; his two grandchildren Cole and Kendall; his sister Joan Fenedick (husband Steve, deceased); his sister-in-law Celeste Penkunas (husband Stan, deceased); nieces and nephews, and many cousins both in the United States and Lithuania. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sophia; his brothers Stan and Joseph (wife Pat, deceased).

Celebrations of Life will be planned to take place at future dates in both The Villages and Mount Joy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?dedication=2&sc_icid=honors-lp-donate-bttn-top

-OR-

Four Diamonds Conquering Childhood Cancer (affiliated with Penn State Health) https://fourdiamonds.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1343&referrer=4D_W_4DNavBar_B&_ga=2.94559324.1775238251.1707682599-1263561178.1707682599

**if you would like to acknowledge David in the donation, please use the notification email: davpen43@gmail.com