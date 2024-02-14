61.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Defiant daughter arrested after refusing to wear school uniform

By Staff Report

A defiant daughter was arrested after putting on makeup and refusing to wear a school uniform.

The defiance led to an altercation with the girl’s mother Tuesday morning at their home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The girl, whose age was redacted from the arrest report, apparently became so boisterous during the altercation, her mother had to sit on her to try to calm her down. That was after the girl scratched her mother’s hands and tried to kick her.

The girl complained to police that her mother “is always starting things.”

The girl was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and transported to the Lake County Jail.

