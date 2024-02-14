Harbor Hills golf course beating victim suing dentist accused in attack

The victim of an attack last year at the Harbor Hills golf course is suing the dentist accused of beating him with a golf club.

Dr. Joseph Sivak has filed a two-count lawsuit against dentist Eddie Orobitg, seeking more than $50,000 in damages for each count for injuries which Sivak suffered during the attack last April. The complaint alleges Sivak suffered great bodily injuries, disability,loss of earning capacity and severe emotional distress. The 53-year-old dentist has not yet filed a response to the civil lawsuit.

Orobitg was apparently enraged on April 30, when he was golfing at Harbor Hills in Lady Lake when Sivak and his wife walked near him on the Harbor Hills golf cart path, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Orobitg told the couple they were not supposed to walk on the golf course path “as it is intended for golf carts and it is a rule of the golf course,” the report said.

The native of Korea who served as a dental officer with the U.S. Navy at the submarine base in Kings Bay, Ga. hit Sivak on the leg with his golf club, the report said. Sivak tried to defend himself with a water bottle, but Orobitg continued to strike him with the golf club. Sivak’s wife called 911.

By the time deputies arrived on the scene, Sivak was covered with blood. EMS personnel determined Sivak had suffered potentially broken ribs, a potentially broken jaw, a ripped earlobe and possibly a traumatic brain injury. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Sivak’s wife corroborated his version of the story.

Orobitg’s juvenile son said his father had asked the couple to get out of his way. The son said the SIvak “got into his father’s face” and a verbal altercation broke out. He said his father spit in the man’s face. The other man spit back and pushing began. The son said that was when his father “accidentally” struck Sivak with his golf club.

The deputy who wrote the arrest report noted that Orobitg did not have any injuries other than a cut on his hand. There was blood on his clothes and golf clubs. Orobitg was charged with aggravated battery-great bodily injury and has pled not guilty. His next court date on the felony charge is set for Feb. 20.

Orobitg, a resident of Harbor Hills, has a dental office in Leesburg.