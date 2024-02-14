66.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Mother arrested after alleged attack on daughter in battle ignited by text messages

By Staff Report
Jeanne Marie Bratton

A mother was arrested after an alleged attack on her daughter in a battle ignited by text messages.

Jeanne Marie Bratton, 59, of Summerfield, was arrested Monday on a charge of battery after her daughter suffered a swollen eye and other injuries in the altercation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The daughter said she’d been struck “multiple times” on the head and face. Mother and daughter had been having an argument via text messages. When the daughter showed up to face her mother, the attack began.

The daughter, who said she did not fight back, told deputies that her mother “has never acted like that with her before.”

Bratton admitted to the attack. She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

