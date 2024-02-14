Troll complained about birds in flower beds

To the Editor:

Anonymous complaints are a double-edged sword. I do think that it is better to talk to your neighbor but that is not always easy to do. However, if you have to give your name then the number of complaints should dwindle.

I’ve seen it happen in District 13. I see it on FB all the time. Someone acting like a troll anonymously turned in an entire neighborhood for birds in their flower beds. Those birds had been there for years in some cases. I do understand that they are against the rules. That said, I believe I’ve seen them in every neighborhood I’ve ridden through.

I strongly encourage the complaint system also hold the complainer accountable by having to provide their name when submitting a complaint. A district can compile data on trends of complaints and who is a serial complainer.

Elaine Shell

Village of DeLuna