Villager running golf cart rental business to face injunction from county

Sumter County will seek a court order to close a golf cart rental business operating out of a Village of Sanibel home.

Commissioners Tuesday night authorized County Attorney Jennifer Rey to request an injunction against the business.

Charles Abisalih is owner of the home at 834 Journey Lane.

Neighbors told commissioners that a dozen or more golf carts sometimes are parked in the driveway or on the street.

Villager Thomas Cruise said the cash business has operated since 2016 and that last May the owner brought the carts into the neighborhood because he said he had lost his storage facility.

Cruise said neighbors have circulated a petition and sought help from the Developer and Community Standards. He said someone with Community Standards said it basically was an inside operation.

“For some unknown reason, nothing has been done to put a stop to it,” he said.

Another Villager said turning a blind eye to these kinds of operations creates “a contagious situation” that can spread.

Last October, neighbors of a home at 3099 Southern Trace complained to Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors about a golf cart sales business run out of that home.

District officials described the concern as an “internal deed restriction” and said it was referred to the Developer, who controls those restrictions.