Webster joins in House vote to impeach homeland security secretary

Congressman Daniel Webster on Tuesday joined in a successful vote in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Today, I once again voted to pass two articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The two articles of impeachment hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for lying to Congress, abusing public trust and for his refusal to comply with the laws he took an oath to uphold. Securing the border is one of my top priorities. Following the thorough investigation conducted by the House Committee on Homeland Security, it is clear that holding Secretary Mayorkas accountable is a significant step in restoring law and order at our nation’s borders,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The successful 214-213 vote came after last week’s embarrassing loss after Speaker Mike Johnson failed to properly count the votes.

Although the impeachment is believed to be doomed in the U.S. Senate, it is a historic move by the House. Mayorkas is only the second Cabinet secretary in U.S. history to be impeached. The first was William Belknap, who was war secretary in President Ulysses S. Grant’s administration. His impeachment came after extravagant spending led to the discovery of corruption.