Wildwood’s Lake Deaton Park project to begin next week

Wildwood officials are advising the public that Lake Deaton Park will close temporarily Monday, Feb. 19, for a major park improvement project. The closure will remain in effect while construction crews and equipment are on site.

“While we understand Lake Deaton is an extremely popular site for boating, fishing, and other passive recreation, we always prioritize public safety,” explained Interim Parks and Recreation Director Jason Wheeler. “When finished, the work will provide a greatly enhanced experience as a reward for the temporarily inconvenience.”

The improvement project includes significant upgrades to the facility’s heavily used boat ramp, fishing pier, pavement, and signage. Work is anticipated to be complete by the end of April, barring unforeseen delays.

The park will reopen as soon as construction crews have demobilized.