Anne Glover Cannon, 90, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on February 13, 2024.

Anne was born on September 13, 1933, in Washington D.C. to her loving parents; Clarence and Carolyn (Baldwin) Glover.

Anne is survived by her daughter; Carter Anne Ray, a granddaughter; Isabel Quinn Ray, and siblings; Ken Glover and his wife, Ann, Carolyn Camper, and brother-in-law; Kim and his wife, Sherry.

Anne is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Lt. Col. Terry Wells Cannon, a son; Terry Wells Cannon, Jr. “Butch”, and siblings; Martha Strautman and Lee Glover.

Funeral details are pending.