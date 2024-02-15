74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

Anne Glover Cannon

By Staff Report
Anne Glover Cannon
Anne Glover Cannon

Anne Glover Cannon, 90, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on February 13, 2024.

Anne was born on September 13, 1933, in Washington D.C. to her loving parents; Clarence and Carolyn (Baldwin) Glover.

Anne is survived by her daughter; Carter Anne Ray, a granddaughter; Isabel Quinn Ray, and siblings; Ken Glover and his wife, Ann, Carolyn Camper, and brother-in-law; Kim and his wife, Sherry.

Anne is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Lt. Col. Terry Wells Cannon, a son; Terry Wells Cannon, Jr. “Butch”, and siblings; Martha Strautman and Lee Glover.

Funeral details are pending.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can the party of Lincoln get anymore insane?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Leaving a troll sign was very immature

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides the “immature” resident who left a troll sign in his neighbor’s yard.

Troll complained about birds in flower beds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident warns that anonymous complaints can be a double-edged sword.

Photos