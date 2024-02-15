Shurron Torain Pierson

May 31, 1982 ~ February 7, 2024

Shurron Pierson, 41, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away on February 7th, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

Shurron was born on May 31, 1982, in Inverness, Florida to Catherine Bailey and William Pierson. Shurron was her third child who paved the way for the rest of his family and friends. At a young age he was brought up attending church at Mission for Mankind Ministries under the leadership of Apostle R.J. Hines. As a child he fell in love with football and as he grew older that passion grew.

Shurron attended Wildwood High School where he was a dedicated athlete and participated in track and football. During his senior year of high school in 1999, Shurron ran All-Area and All-District and truly shined like the star he was. As a receiver and defensive back, he helped the Wildcats reach the second round of state playoffs. After graduating from high school in 2000, Shurron attended University of South Florida where he continued to dominate the football field by setting records. The most memorable record was the USF vs Southern Miss game in October 2022 where they defeated Southern Miss 16-13.

The Oakland Raiders selected Shurron in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of South Florida. He played in six games and went on to play a season with the Chicago Bears. After the NFL, Shurron became a father to Aurbiyon S. Pierson and began to navigate fatherhood. He later moved back home where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and became a gun enthusiast. Shurron has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish: Mother: Catherine Bailey Father, who preceded him in death: William Pierson Maternal grandparents: John and Roxie Bailey Paternal grandparents: Willie and Elisabeth Pierson Daughter: Aurbiyon Pierson Sister: Leatrece Pierson (Fiance Mitche) Brothers: Tron Pierson and Dayvion Norris Sisters: Karen (David) Young of Leesburg, FL, Reverend Joyce Braddy of Orlando, FL, Priscilla P. Madison (Charles) of Summerfield, FL, Rosilyn Bailey of Wildwood, FL, Cheryl Hanna of Leesburg, FL, and Debbie Perry of Orlando, FL Brothers: Melvin Pierson of Summerfield, FL, William Pierson, Jr., of Summerfield, FL, Wilbert Pierson (Verice) of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Harrison Pierson of Summerfield, FL Special Friends: Brad Register, Nish Edwards, Keisha Williams, and Richard Edwards And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at The City Ministries, 7168 County Road 242, Wildwood, FL 34785.