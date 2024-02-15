72.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua arrested after driving too fast

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua was arrested after breaking the speed limit.

Oveth Rafael Lopez Duartes, 33, was driving a blue Toyota passenger car at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 64 miles per hour in 40 mph zone on West County Road 48 at Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy found “a clear language barrier” with Lopez Duartes and had to use a language landline translator through the dispatch center. Lopez Duartes admitted he has never obtained a driver’s license in the United States or in his home country of Nicaragua.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was also issued a written warning for speeding.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

