Webster warns Biden and ‘climate extremists’ are weakening American energy output

Congressman Daniel Webster on Thursday voted to pass H.R. 7176, the Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act, legislation that lifts all restrictions on the import and export of liquified natural gas (LNG) and streamlines the energy permitting process by eliminating the requirement for the Department of Energy (DOE) to authorize exports.

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has caved to climate extremists and has weakened America’s energy production,” said Rep. Webster. “This legislation will reverse the Biden Administration’s indefinite pause on American LNG exports, protect American jobs, and unleash American energy production. Just a few years ago, America was the world’s largest energy producer and energy was affordable. I will continue to fight the Biden Administration on this issue and put American energy first.”

Webster contends that under President Donald Trump, America was the world’s largest energy producer and gas was affordable, but the Biden Administration has halted energy projects, stopped pipeline construction and more.

Earlier this month, Webster and 150 colleagues raised concerns to President Biden in response to his Administration’s decision to cease issuing permits to export LNG. Rep Webster, as a member of House Science, Space and Technology Committee, also questioned DOE Secretary Granholm regarding this decision.