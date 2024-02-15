58.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

Webster warns Biden and ‘climate extremists’ are weakening American energy output

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster on Thursday voted to pass H.R. 7176, the Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act, legislation that lifts all restrictions on the import and export of liquified natural gas (LNG) and streamlines the energy permitting process by eliminating the requirement for the Department of Energy (DOE) to authorize exports.

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has caved to climate extremists and has weakened America’s energy production,” said Rep. Webster. “This legislation will reverse the Biden Administration’s indefinite pause on American LNG exports, protect American jobs, and unleash American energy production. Just a few years ago, America was the world’s largest energy producer and energy was affordable. I will continue to fight the Biden Administration on this issue and put American energy first.”

Webster contends that under President Donald Trump, America was the world’s largest energy producer and gas was affordable, but the Biden Administration has halted energy projects, stopped pipeline construction and more.

Earlier this month, Webster and 150 colleagues raised concerns to President Biden in response to his Administration’s decision to cease issuing permits to export LNG.  Rep Webster, as a member of House Science, Space and Technology Committee, also questioned  DOE Secretary Granholm regarding this decision.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can the party of Lincoln get anymore insane?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Leaving a troll sign was very immature

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides the “immature” resident who left a troll sign in his neighbor’s yard.

Troll complained about birds in flower beds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident warns that anonymous complaints can be a double-edged sword.

Photos