Age is just a number

To the Editor:

So much discussion of age. But here are the statistics. Average life expectancy for white males in the USA is 77 years. So, both Trump at age 77 and Biden at age 81 are both elderly. Truthful folk will admit they both have shown lapses in memory during speeches, forgetting names and stumbling over words. Very common in this age group. Psychologists say it is less an issue of completely forgetting but an age related problem in accessing memory quickly. Given more time they actually do remember. Statistically, what is the remaining life expectancy of an 80 year old white male in the USA? It is seven (7) years. So, for those concerned about President Biden completing a second term or fearful that VP Kamala Harris would ascend to the Presidency can relax. Statistically, President Biden, if re-elected, would live to complete his second term. So, relax No problem.

Lea Beckett

Tavares