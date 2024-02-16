Donald “Don” Wilford Bucklew

January 23, 1934 – January 7, 2024

Donald “Don” Wilford Bucklew, 89, went to be with his heavenly father, Sunday, January 7, 2024 at his home in Summerfield, Florida, with his beloved wife by his side.

Don was born January 23, 1934 at Terra Alta, West Virginia. Son of Albert Bruce and Lillie Leola Cole Bucklew. Don was a graduate of Terra Alta High School, class of 1951.

He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Lee White Bucklew of 68 years; sisters Betty Jean Livengood of Massillon, Ohio; Linda Joan (Terry) Wilfong of Philippi, West Virginia; one sister-in-law Josephine Upton Bucklew of Philippi, West Virginia; one step-brother Stephen Walker.

Don was preceded in death by his father Albert Bruce Bucklew, his mother Lillie Leola Cole Bucklew Walker; his step-father Roy L. Walker; a brother Robert Wayne Bucklew; a step-brother Robbie Walker; a nephew Rodney Livengood and brother-in-law Reed Livengood.

Don worked for Republic Steel Corporation, Canton, Ohio, before going into the army. He was stationed at Killeen Air Force Base in Killeen, Texas and spent four years in the Army Reserve in Canton, Ohio.

Don was the owner operator of Don’s Pure Oil and Don’s Union Oil Service in Louisville, Ohio; also owner operator of a Texaco Service Station in Tampa, Florida. In the early 1980’s Don sold his business and went to work as a machinist for the Media General Corporation (Tampa Tribune newspaper). Don retired from the newspaper in 1996 and moved to Lady Lake, Florida. Don went to work for Lowe’s (located in the Villages) in the tool department.

Don was a member of the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, Weirsdale, Florida. Don became an active volunteer in his community. Don drove for the Outside Transportation at the Villages Hospital. Don was a member of the Spruce Creek South Action Team (SCAT). Don was a member of American Legion Post 284 Belleview Florida.

He will be greatly missed by his neighbors, friends, coworkers and family. He was noted for his wittiness and gift of story telling about his life with his loving wife.

Officiating at Don’s service will be the retired Pastor Bill Birdsall from the former New Life Presbyterian Church, Fruitland Park, Florida and retired Pastor John Blake of the Good News Church at Leesburg, Florida.

Services will be held March 9 at 11:00 am at the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, followed by reception in the fellowship hall.

If you wish to remember Don in lieu of flowers you may do so by sending a donation to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages. Don will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, Monday, March 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.