Duke Energy offers energy-savings tips as temperatures fluctuate

As winter temperatures continue to fluctuate in Florida, Duke Energy is offering customers tips to help them manage energy usage and reduce their utility bills.
For December and January, Duke Energy meteorologists reported peak highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, with peak lows in the 30s and mid-40s. And while these temperature swings are typical for Florida winters, it’s important for customers who turn to both heating and cooling during these months to follow these easy, low-cost, no-cost tips to save energy and money:
- Whether using your AC or heat, adjust your thermostat to the most comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bills.
- One of the easiest things customers can do for heating and cooling efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a system work harder, which uses more energy and can increase costs. Also, have systems checked regularly by a qualified heating and air conditioning contractor to maintain efficiency and peak performance.
- Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house and close them during hotter days and at night to help insulate your home.
- One of the best energy-saving habits you can do each year is to check windows, doors and vents for air leaks. Caulking, sealing and weatherstripping leaks can save 10% to 20% in heating costs.
- Replace standard bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LED). LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Replacing just six of your most frequently used bulbs with LEDs can save up to $480 over the lifetime of the bulbs.
- Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room, and a counterclockwise direction for the hotter weather. (Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor.) While fans move air and make people more comfortable, remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room.
- Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.