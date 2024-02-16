Duke Energy offers energy-savings tips as temperatures fluctuate

As winter temperatures continue to fluctuate in Florida, Duke Energy is offering customers tips to help them manage energy usage and reduce their utility bills.

For December and January, Duke Energy meteorologists reported peak highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, with peak lows in the 30s and mid-40s. And while these temperature swings are typical for Florida winters, it’s important for customers who turn to both heating and cooling during these months to follow these easy, low-cost, no-cost tips to save energy and money: