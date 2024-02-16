Guest ID services will be available on morning of President’s Day

All District Customer Service Centers and Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of President’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In addition, all recreation offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of President’s Day. The recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools, boat tours and dog parks will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Pass and Activity Registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades At Your Service Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Feb. 19. Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20.