75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 16, 2024
type here...

Guest ID services will be available on morning of President’s Day

By Staff Report

All District Customer Service Centers and Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of President’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In addition, all recreation offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of President’s Day. The recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools, boat tours and dog parks will be open for residents’ enjoyment.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Pass and Activity Registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades At Your Service Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Feb. 19. Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Joe Biden will be re-elected as MAGA lies unravel

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts that President Joe Biden will be re-elected as the MAGA lies unravel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age is just a number

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the ages of White House rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Reconciling colliding worlds

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident offers some deep thoughts after seeing a Super Bowl ad last weekend. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos