Make sure you are protecting yourself when booking dream vacation

One of the many joys of retirement is that you have additional free time on your hands to travel.

In The Villages, there are agencies like myself that are independently owned, agents that are hosted by other agencies, and brick and mortar operations all competing for your business. I want to direct your attention to the consumer protection portion of our industry.

If an agent is hosted by another agency and acts as an independent contractor (not a direct employee), then they must file annually with the State of Florida to have a Travel Independent Agent (TI) license number.

If an agent claims they own and operate their own agency, then they must annually file with the State of Florida to have a Seller of Travel (ST) license number. Usually, within the first 5 years of an ST licensed agency, they also must hold a $25,000 bond.

Additionally, no matter which of the above is correct, they also must have established some sort of business entity with the Division of Corporations either directly with the State of Florida, foreign (another state), or fictitious name.

All too often I see posts in FB groups associated with The Villages of people selling travel services. A simple check of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Business Lookup usually shows they don’t have a TI or ST license.

All advertisements and solicitations of travel services must have their TI or ST numbers displayed in some manner. Ask for it if you don’t see it. If they hesitate or give any other answer but the TI or ST license number, seek another travel agent/agency.

Most importantly, do your due diligence on where you give your money to. Travel plans are usually in the $1,000’s and it would be such a shame that you did business with a person or entity that wasn’t properly vetted by the State nor followed the laws, regulations and rules concerning your travel plans and financial transactions.

Scott Barrish is a former resident of the Village of Hawkins now living in Ocala.