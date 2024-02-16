75.2 F
The Villages
Friday, February 16, 2024
Mark your calendar for Camp Villages activities for grandchildren during Easter

By Meta Minton

Be sure to mark your calendar for Easter week Camp Villages activities for grandchildren.

The Easter week Camp Villages, put on by The Villages Recreation Department, always offers unforgettable experiences. This year’s lineup includes Bunny Bingo, a golf car scavenger hunt, a spring carnival, disc golf, and of course, an Easter egg hunt.

The fun will take place from Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28.

Registration opens March 7.

For the complete lineup and more information, visit this LINK 

