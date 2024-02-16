Parkwood man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at Circle K

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop at a Circle K.

Timarion Timothius White, 34, who lives in the family community near The Villages Charter School Buffalo Ridge campus, was driving a silver Honda Civic at about 11 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at the Circle K on U.S. 301 in Oxford for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the “odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. A search of the vehicle turned up a green leafy substance wrapped in rolling paper in the center console of the vehicle. There was also loose marijuana in the driver’s side door. The substance field tested positive for marijuana.

White was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

White was arrested earlier this year when the same Honda Civic ran of out gas on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza. In 2021, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license.