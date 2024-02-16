Reconciling colliding worlds

To the Editor:

An ad shown during the first quarter of the Super Bowl showed people on opposite sides of various ideological divides washing each other’s feet. Some of the pictured divides included abortion, illegal immigration, Black Lives Matter, transgenderism, Climate Change, etc.

One message was that people which represent both sides of the ideological divide should love and accept each other and not hate each other. I believe that aspect of the message is valid and should be supported by everybody, particularly Christians. This is true even though it appeared that those with a biblical worldview were washing the feet of those in opposition to a biblical worldview; not those with a non-biblical worldview washing the feet of those with a biblical worldview. The foot washing was in reference to Jesus washing the feet of His disciples at the Last Supper. However, Jesus was washing the feet of His disciples (followers) not all those that represented the various factions or people groups that were in opposition to His teachings, biblical principles and truth. Consequently, the foot washing reference didn’t support and was not relevant to the false narrative the ad was designed to convey.

The biblical foot washing example that actually did represent people on both sides of the divide had a sinner woman washing Jesus’ feet, not Him washing the feet of one that had been in opposition to Him and His teachings. Luke 7:36-50 tells the story of a sinful woman looking for forgiveness, washing Jesus’ feet with her tears and wiping them with her hair. I don’t believe that is the message the ad is trying to convey.

However, the ad had the police officer washing the feet of the Black Lives Matter person not the Black Lives Matter person washing the feet of the police officer. Why wasn’t the Black Lives Matter person washing the feet of the police officer? That would be biblical. That slant of whom is washing whose feet is where the message begins to go wrong. i.e. Those with a non-biblical worldview are promoting a one way need to be humble and accepting. They need love and acceptance, but do not love Christians and are not accepting of those with a Christian worldview. They are promoting a false gospel and a false Jesus. Galatians 1:6-10 states that if anyone teaches a false gospel or a false Jesus, they are to be accursed.

Consequently, the people promoting the ad and the people it tries to defend, are the ones promoting a false gospel. This is understandable since Romans 1:18 states that the unrighteous suppress the truth since they have a conflict of interest with the truth because it condemns them.

That leads us to the other “sleight of hand.” Perhaps you have heard the expression, “Love the sinner, but hate the sin.” Those with a non-biblical worldview do not allow a distinction between an ideology and person with that ideology. i.e. if one hates someone’s bad ideology it means they hate the person as well. That is like hating a computer just because it has some bad software on it. That doesn’t justify hating the computer. A computer can change its software just like we can change our ideology. Personhood is not defined by ideology. They are completely separate. We are all made in the image of God no matter how bad our ideology is.

Good and evil, truth and lies have been around forever. Evil never comes in the name of evil. It always comes in the name of doing good. Likewise, lies and deception are always cloaked with some alleged truth. We really need discernment to distinguish between good and evil. Obviously, the Super Bowl commercial was very effective. I just heard on my favorite Christian radio station that the ad was great since people who never heard about Jesus got to hear about Him. The problem is that they heard about the wrong Jesus.

I am thankful for Villages-News.com that actually publishes opinions. It is a shame that newspapers no longer allow alternate opinions to be published. If you are a pastor, priest, religious leader or media person, please share this analysis with your audience and encourage discernment so the truth is actually promoted.

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe