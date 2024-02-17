58.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

Here’s what to expect with regard to trash pickup on President’s Day in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Villages District Government has issued the following information about trash collection in The Villages on President’s Day:

CDDs 1-11

If you live in Village Community Development Districts 1-11, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

CDD 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule. District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna & Hammock at Fenney) or District 14

CDD 13 and CDD 14

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including District 11 or 14), there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Middleton Community Development District-A

If you live in Middleton Community Development District-A, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Even Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again

A Village of Amelia resident points out that even former President Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again.

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

A reader from the Village of Cason Hammock suggests charging for those lodging complaints who want to remain anonymous.

Treat anonymous complaints like red challenge flags in NFL

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cason Hammock resident offers a fresh idea for the treatment of anonymous complaints.

Joe Biden will be re-elected as MAGA lies unravel

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts that President Joe Biden will be re-elected as the MAGA lies unravel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age is just a number

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the ages of White House rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Photos