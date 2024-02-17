Ralph Anthony Moore, 90, of The Villages, FL., passed away on February 14, 2024. Born on June 2, 1933, in Dearborn, MI. Ralph was a great man who left an indelible mark on the lives of those around him.

Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His grandson described him as a role model, setting the tone for the rest of the family with his strong work ethic and integrity. He was a dedicated engineer, sportsman, and expert horseman. Ralph’s commitment to his family, his country, and his community was unwavering.

In his youth, Ralph attended Dearborn High School in Dearborn, MI.

Following his graduation, he proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955. His military associations were a significant part of his life, and he carried the values and camaraderie he experienced during his service with him throughout his life.

A ceremony to honor Ralph’s life will be held Tuesday, February 20, 2024 11:00am at Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 134 US-441, Lady Lake, FL. The American Legion Honor Guard will be present to pay tribute to his military service.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Thelma (Peg) Moore (Peppard), his sons

Rick and Mark Moore, and five adoring grandchildren: Ryan, Roger, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Aaron. He was preceded in death by his parents, LLoyd Moore and Reta Moore (Campbell), his daughter Susan, his grandson Robert, and his brothers Lawrence, William (Don), and Robert.

Ralph Anthony Moore will forever be remembered for his dedication, love, and the lasting impact he had on his family and community. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Ralph will be buried at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.