Robert  MacFarlane

Robert “Bob” MacFarlane, 87, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2024.

He was born and raised in South River, New Jersey. Bob served in the Air Force Reserves and the New Jersey Air National Guard as an Aircraft Mechanic. After serving, Bob worked for Schweitzer Division of Kimberly Clark in Spotswood, New Jersey and later worked at Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Forked River, New Jersey.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Bessie, in 2015.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters in law. John (Laurie) Robert (Marybeth) and his one grandson Ian.

As per Bob’s wishes there will not be a service and cremation will be private.