Treat anonymous complaints like red challenge flags in NFL

To the Editor:

I have a suggestion for anonymous complaints. Treat it like the red challenge flags used in the NFL. Each resident is permitted one anonymous complaint every six months. Any more complaints than that require that the complainer be identified. That permits people to file complaints without retribution, but discourages the trolls that drive around neighborhoods listing multiple violations without any accountability. This also means that the complaints received would be valid and egregious because you can choose one complaint. I don’t know that this would fully solve the issue, but it would be a good way to assure The Villages only receives valid complaints.

Greg Campbell

Village of Cason Hammock