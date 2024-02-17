Webster votes in favor of bill strengthening support for Uyghurs

Congressman Daniel Webster, this week voted to pass H.R. 4039 and H.R. 2766, to further support Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China who are subject of religious and human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“For years, I have voiced concern with the CCP’s actions on their religious persecution of Uyghurs in Northwestern China,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “The violation of religious freedoms and human rights is an international scourge that afflicts untold millions of people each year. These bills help ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars are not being used to fund these atrocities and will help increase awareness for Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.”

H.R. 4039, the No Dollars to Uyghur Forced Labor Act, would prohibit the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) from using taxpayer dollars to fund partnerships with entities that use goods produced with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

H.R. 2766, the Uyghur Policy Act of 2023, would better coordinate U.S. efforts to counter China’s oppression of Uyghurs and ethnic minorities by directing the State Department to create a comprehensive strategy to raise international awareness of the persecution of Uyghurs.