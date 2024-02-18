53.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Battery suspect apprehended after sheriff’s office seeks help from public

By Staff Report
A battery suspect was arrested this weekend after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the public.

Britton Leigh Harrison, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was being held without bond Sunday after his apprehension Saturday by sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office was asking for help from the public, via a Facebook notification, when deputies were seeking Harrison and a woman in the area of County Road 470 and County Road 439 in Lake Panasoffkee.  The woman was also located, but it does not appear she was arrested.

Harrison has a criminal history dating back to 2012.

Photos