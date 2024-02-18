German American Club celebrates Mardi Gras with costume party

The Villages German (Deutscher) American Club recently celebrated the end of Carnival — and the start of Lent — with its annual costume party at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

A catered meal of Rouladen, Red Cabbage & Spätzle, started the festivities accompanied by traditional German dance tunes.

After dinner, a parade of costumed celebrants led by the festivity royalty circled the 200+ partiers — competing for the costume awards for best female, male and couple. The evening concluded with a selection of Mardi Gras and polka tunes.

Share your club news at news@villages-news.com