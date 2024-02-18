55 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 18, 2024
type here...

German American Club celebrates Mardi Gras with costume party

By Staff Report

The Villages German (Deutscher) American Club recently celebrated the end of Carnival  — and the start of Lent — with its annual costume party at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

A catered meal of Rouladen, Red Cabbage & Spätzle, started the festivities accompanied by traditional German dance tunes.

The Villages German (Deutscher) American Club recently celebrated Mardi Garas with a costume contest
The Villages German (Deutscher) American Club recently celebrated Mardi Gras with a costume contest.

After dinner, a parade of costumed celebrants led by the festivity royalty circled the 200+ partiers  — competing for the costume awards for best female, male and couple. The evening concluded with a selection of Mardi Gras and polka tunes. 

Share your club news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident reports that neighbors rallied around her when she was targeted by an anonymous complaint.

Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

A Village of Del Mar resident writes that he believes the Recreation Department is unfairly targeting poker games. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I am 84 and would be glad to challenge Biden mentally and physically

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to Editor, says he’s ready to challenge President Biden, mentally and physically.

Even Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again

A Village of Amelia resident points out that even former President Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again.

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

A reader from the Village of Cason Hammock suggests charging for those lodging complaints who want to remain anonymous.

Photos