Loren Wilfred Dubois passed away on February 12th at the age of 83 after a long battle of lung and heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara B. Dubois.

Born in Colchester, Vt on Oct. 5th, 1940. He grew up in Burlington, Vt, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1958. He then entered the Air National Guard/Air Force Reserve as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He then went to work for IBM and attended the University of Connecticut.

Loren and Barbara first met in Poughkeepsie, NY through his Aunt Lyn Beliveau in 1959. She claimed the title of “match maker” stating to Loren “this is your future bride”. Loren and Barb were then married in Wappingers Falls, NY in 1963. This May 4th, they would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Having worked at IBM for 30 years, he held the positions of Equipment Engineer/Designer in Fishkill, NY. Transferred to their Burlington, Vt. facility 1977 and retired as Staff Mechanical Engineer in 1994. After retiring from IBM, he then worked as a Lab Engineer at Triosyn Corp. Williston, Vt.

Loren was the ultimate “fixer”. His passion for mechanics and engineering was the drive for him to putter around and fix anything. His other passion was golf which flourished after moving to The Villages in 2006.

He leaves behind his daughter Elizabeth Maille and husband Matthew Boudette of Williston Vt, daughter Michele Parry and husband Jeffrey Parry of The Villages Fl, and son Craig Dubois and his wife Lori Lavallee of Milton, Vt. He also leaves behind his beloved four grandchildren, Kendra and Jordan Maille of Williston Vt, Alexandra and Morgan St. Germain of Lady Lake, Fl and his precious great grandchild 15-month-old Phoenix Lee St. Germain.

He also leaves behind very special brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family viewing on Saturday February 17th.