District Property Management will be replacing the concrete near the Spanish Spring Town Square Postal. Repairs are tentatively scheduled for Monday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 22. During this time, the sidewalk nearest to the postal will be closed and alternative routes will be provided. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.