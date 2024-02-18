54.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 18, 2024
type here...

Villager outraged over condition of executive golf course

By Staff Report

A Villager is outraged over the condition of an executive golf course here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Ron Hamilton of the Village of Amelia on Friday played the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

A resident has been critical of the condition at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course
A resident has been critical of the condition at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.
A golfer at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course
A golfer at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

“Whoever is in charge of determining if an executive golf course should be open, should have to play them first,” Hamilton said.

He described his attempt to play the course, as a “waste” of two hours of his time.

“I can’t understand how these greens could pass an inspection and be approved to be played on. They should be shut down, so the greens can recover from whatever is causing the grass to die,” he said.

Hamilton scoffed at the idea of “free golf” in The Villages.

“It’s NOT worth it by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

The Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course is an amenity whose care is under the purview of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466A. PWAC did not meet this month due to a “lack of business.”

Tell us about your observations at the golf course in The Villages at letters@villages-news.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident reports that neighbors rallied around her when she was targeted by an anonymous complaint.

Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

A Village of Del Mar resident writes that he believes the Recreation Department is unfairly targeting poker games. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I am 84 and would be glad to challenge Biden mentally and physically

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to Editor, says he’s ready to challenge President Biden, mentally and physically.

Even Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again

A Village of Amelia resident points out that even former President Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again.

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

A reader from the Village of Cason Hammock suggests charging for those lodging complaints who want to remain anonymous.

Photos