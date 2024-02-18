Villager outraged over condition of executive golf course

A Villager is outraged over the condition of an executive golf course here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Ron Hamilton of the Village of Amelia on Friday played the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

“Whoever is in charge of determining if an executive golf course should be open, should have to play them first,” Hamilton said.

He described his attempt to play the course, as a “waste” of two hours of his time.

“I can’t understand how these greens could pass an inspection and be approved to be played on. They should be shut down, so the greens can recover from whatever is causing the grass to die,” he said.

Hamilton scoffed at the idea of “free golf” in The Villages.

“It’s NOT worth it by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

The Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course is an amenity whose care is under the purview of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466A. PWAC did not meet this month due to a “lack of business.”

