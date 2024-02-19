Donald W. Butenhof passed away on Jan. 5, 2024, at age 90 after an extended illness. His wife Marilyn was at his side.

He was a resident of The Villages where he was an avid golfer.

Donald was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to William and Eleanor Butenhof. He graduated from Custer High. He served in the Army for two years and was honorably discharged in April of 1995. He worked for Allen Bradley for 31 years before retiring in 1996.

Prior to moving to The Villages he lived at Golden Sands Lake (Neshkoro) in Wisconsin and was member of the Waushara Country Club.

He was married to Arlene (Sadowski) Butenhof until 1991. Their children surviving are Mark (Jennifer), Dale (Angela) and Lisa (Daniel Heppe) Butenhof and Linda (Eric) Swiatczak. Craig Butenhof deceased. He was great grandpa to five grandchildren.

He was also Dad/Don to Amy (Kurt) Flock and grandpa to three granddaughters. He was Opa to four great grandchildren. Burial at Highland Memorial Park in Wisconsin is pending.