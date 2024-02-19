53.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 19, 2024
How can you tell difference between flu and COVID-19?

By Villages-News Editorial

Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.

COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2, and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.

You cannot tell the difference between flu and COVID-19 by symptoms alone because some of the symptoms are the same. Some PCR tests can differentiate between flu and COVID-19 at the same time. If one of these tests is not available, many testing locations provide flu and COVID-19 tests separately.

Talk to a healthcare provider about getting tested for both flu and COVID-19 if you have symptoms.

