Monday, February 19, 2024
By Staff Report
March 09, 1947 – February 09, 2024

Terry U. Molique, 76, was called home February 9, 2024.

Terry was born on March 9, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH. He met his wife Jeanette in Atlanta, GA. Terry’s career included serving as VP of Photo Service at CVS and CEO of JBM envelope. Throughout his career, they lived across the United States retiring in Summerfield, FL.

Terry and Jeanette led a full life including raising their daughter Shay. They were active in their community and served in the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church.

Terry is survived by his wife Jeanette of 47 years, their daughter Shay Johnson and her husband Scotty Johnson and their 4 grandchildren-Nate, Bella, Kali and Trey. Also his beloved dog, Willie.

Terry will live on through the love shown to his family, business associates and many friends. Even further through the influence he made on everyone he met with his story telling and talkative personality.

A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s honor would be greatly appreciated to the church he loved, Weirsdale Presbyterian, where Terry and Jeanette actively worshipped and served, 16303 SE 137th Ct, PO Box 269, Weirsdale, FL 32195-0629. Tel 352-821-2757.

