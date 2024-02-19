The Villages needs to allow the poker games to continue

To the Editor:

I have been a full-time resident of The Villages for almost 10 years and love my life here. During my entire Villages experience I have participated in the organized Texas Hold’em Tournaments played at numerous recreation centers throughout The Villages. These games are legal, conducted professionally by the volunteers running them and my most enjoyable activity, as it is for many other Villagers.

Some games have recently been eliminated by specific Villages management personnel and other games are under threat of elimination due to the bias of one Villages manager.

Having spent my entire career in law enforcement and investigating corporate crimes, I respectfully request to Villages management that the poker games eliminated be restored and to allow the other games to continue.

Craig Fink

Village of Hadley