Vision Day Awareness Expo set this month at Eisenhower Rec Center

By Staff Report

The Vision Awareness Day Expo will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Sponsored by The Villages Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Support Group and the VA North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST), this is the 28th year for this annual event, the largest such event in North Central Florida and Southern Georgia.

At 10 a.m. Ben Shaberman, VP Science Communications, from Foundation Fighting Blindness will speak on the latest research and advances in retinal diseases.

At 10:45 a.m. the exhibit hall will open featuring more than 20 companies and agencies that provide services and the latest technology aids for the visually impaired and blind.

For more information, contact

• Donna Evans, Event Director (352) 391-4586 evansdj01@gmail.com

• Ryan Peterson, Supervisor Blind Rehabilitation Services NF/SG VA 352-271-6003 ryan.peterson2@va.gov

