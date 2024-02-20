68.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Apparently impaired teen driver arrested after rear-end collision near diner

By Staff Report
Dorian Wise
An apparently impaired teen driver was arrested after a rear-end collision near a local diner.

Dorian Jamel Wise, 19, who lives in The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle at about 3:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. 301 when he struck the rear end of another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles had relocated to the parking lot of Darrell’s Diner prior to the arrival of a deputy.

It appeared that Wise was impaired. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample upon request.

He was transported the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood where he was evaluated and medically cleared.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a ticket for careless driving. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

