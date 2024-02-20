66.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Elvis-style gospel music to be featured at Seeds of Hope benefit

By Staff Report

“A Night of Gospel Music Elvis Style” will be offered this Friday evening as part of the Seeds of Hope series of fundraisers to help feed those in need.

Pastor Derrel Strickland will present the show at 7 p.m. Friday at  Oxford Assembly of God at 12114 North U.S. 301. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Those attended attending are asked to bring a donation per person of $10 in non-perishable food items and/or monetary donation which will be collected at the door. Checks may be made out to “Seeds of Hope-Wildwood Soup Kitchen (WSK).”

