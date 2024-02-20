66.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There are many of us who are handicapped and cannot enjoy many of the physical games (golf, pickleball, etc.) so I believe poker in the Villages should be continued.
All games have minor issues.

Art Corrie
Hammock at Fenney

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Lou Dobbs rally for Trump

A Village of Palo Alto resident cannot believes anyone would want to attend broadcaster Lou Dobbs’ rally for former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that the costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs to allow the poker games to continue

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, adds his thoughts to The Villages’ recent crackdown on poker games at recreation centers.

Another take on reconciling worlds

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about a soul-searching commercial which aired during the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Photos