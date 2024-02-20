Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

To the Editor:
There are many of us who are handicapped and cannot enjoy many of the physical games (golf, pickleball, etc.) so I believe poker in the Villages should be continued.
All games have minor issues.
Art Corrie
Hammock at Fenney
