Unlicensed driver from California caught operating vehicle without headlights

By Staff Report
Edwin Lopez
An unlicensed driver from California was arrested after he was caught operating a vehicle without headlights.

Edwin Lopez, 27, of Fresno, Calif., was driving a gray Toyota Camry at 7:41 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s headlights and taillights were not activated, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lopez was identified by his California identification card, but did not possess a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for driving without headlights.

