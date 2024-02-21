Deputies arrest suspect with marijuana in van tied to New York church

Deputies arrested a suspect with marijuana in a van tied to a church in New York.

Ken Archer, 52, who was born in Guyana and now lists a Jamaica, New York address, was driving the blue Econoline van with an expired New Hampshire license plate when he was pulled over at 9:47 a.m. Saturday at State Road 44 and Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop was initiated because it was raining and the van’s headlights were not illuminated.

When a deputy approached the van, the odor of marijuana was detected. Archer was identified by a New York ID card.

The deputy ran the van’s vehicle identification number and found it was previously registered to Goodwill Baptist Church in New York. The registration expired in 2022.

Archer was found to be in possession of a marijuana cigarette which was found in his pocket. A search of the van turned up a bag containing 38.9 grams of marijuana. A grinder, scales and drug paraphernalia were also found in the van.

Archer was arrested on a felony charge of marijuana possession, as well as charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug equipment. He was issued a warning for failure to use his headlights in the rain.

As he was being taken to the Sumter County Detention Center, he damaged the seats of the patrol car in which he was being transported. An additional charge of damage to property was added. He was booked at the jail on $5,500 bond. The van was towed from the scene of the arrest.