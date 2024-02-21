Driver claims he was unaware of suspended license because he didn’t check mail

A driver with a suspended license claimed he was unaware of the suspension because he hadn’t checked his mail since October.

David Benjamin Burns, 33, of Summerfield, was driving a white Chrysler shortly before 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a police officer ran his license plate and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the South Carolina native claimed he did not know about the suspension because he had not checked his mail since October, the report said. His license had been suspended due to meet a financial responsibility.

The officer found that Burns has previously been found guilty of driving while license suspended three times – twice in 2014 and once in 2016.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.