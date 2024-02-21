58.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

Driver claims he was unaware of suspended license because he didn’t check mail

By Staff Report
David Benjamin Burns
David Benjamin Burns

A driver with a suspended license claimed he was unaware of the suspension because he hadn’t checked his mail since October.

David Benjamin Burns, 33, of Summerfield, was driving a white Chrysler shortly before 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a police officer ran his license plate and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the South Carolina native claimed he did not know about the suspension because he had not checked his mail since October, the report said. His license had been suspended due to meet a financial responsibility.

The officer found that Burns has previously been found guilty of driving while license suspended three times – twice in 2014 and once in 2016.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

A Village of Belvedere resident believes that too many Texas Hold’em players are being punished for the actions of one person. She is pleading with the Recreation Department to let the games continue.

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s hypocrisy

A Village of St. Charles resident warns of the hypocrisy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Photos