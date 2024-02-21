To the Editor:
It’s not just the executive courses. I took a guest to Evans Prairie and paid about $80 for him to play on horrible greens. It was shameful and embarrassing. Next time we’ll go off site.
Mike McSherry
Village of Fernandina
