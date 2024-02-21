66.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
It’s not just the executive courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s not just the executive courses. I took a guest to Evans Prairie and paid about $80 for him to play on horrible greens. It was shameful and embarrassing. Next time we’ll go off site.

Mike McSherry
Village of Fernandina

 

