Temple Shalom will host a special Singles Shabbat Service on Friday, March 23 at the temple in Oxford. Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and the choir will lead the service recognizing members of Jewish Singles of The Villages and surrounding areas.

Wine and cheese will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m.

The address for the temple is 13563 County Road 101 Oxford. Questions may be addressed to jewishsynergy@tscfl.org.