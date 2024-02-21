We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

To the Editor:

I have been a Villages resident for three years and my main source of fun is playing Texas Hold’em with hundreds of other villagers. That was ended this week when Mr. Rohan summarily suspended those games at Laurel Manor. He first suspended all games on Sundays because a new Villager, decided to become angry enough that law enforcement had to be called. No charges were made and this is the ONLY time there was an incident like this in my three years of playing cards. There are HUNDREDS of Villagers who play these games each week including many disabled seniors who are unable to play golf or any other recreational sport. Mr. Rohan, please don’t punish us all for the actions of one person. We all would like to spend our last years having fun playing this game.

Jill Andrews

Village of Belvedere