66.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been a Villages resident for three years and my main source of fun is playing Texas Hold’em with hundreds of other villagers. That was ended this week when Mr. Rohan summarily suspended those games at Laurel Manor. He first suspended all games on Sundays because a new Villager, decided to become angry enough that law enforcement had to be called. No charges were made and this is the ONLY time there was an incident like this in my three years of playing cards. There are HUNDREDS of Villagers who play these games each week including many disabled seniors who are unable to play golf or any other recreational sport. Mr. Rohan, please don’t punish us all for the actions of one person. We all would like to spend our last years having fun playing this game.

Jill Andrews
Village of Belvedere

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s hypocrisy

A Village of St. Charles resident warns of the hypocrisy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Lou Dobbs rally for Trump

A Village of Palo Alto resident cannot believes anyone would want to attend broadcaster Lou Dobbs’ rally for former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos