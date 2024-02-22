Driver with multiple DUIs arrested after causing rear-end collision

A driver with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested after causing a rear-end collision.

A woman was stopped in traffic at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the traffic light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road when she was rear-ended by a pickup driven by 67-year-old Lonnie Cantrell of Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The woman told police she suspected Cantrell had been drinking.

Cantrell, who has had numerous numerous drinking-related arrests including a December 2022 arrest in Wildwood on his birthday, said he had consumed one 16-ounce Budweiser beer. His breath sample registered .000 and he provided a urine sample.

A criminal history check revealed four previous DUI convictions, including three in Michigan and one in Honolulu.

The Virginia native was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.