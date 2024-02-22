74.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 22, 2024
type here...

Driver with multiple DUIs arrested after causing rear-end collision

By Staff Report
Lonnie Andus Cantrell
Lonnie Andus Cantrell

A driver with multiple drunk driving convictions was arrested after causing a rear-end collision.

A woman was stopped in traffic at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the traffic light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road when she was rear-ended by a pickup driven by 67-year-old Lonnie Cantrell of Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The woman told police she suspected Cantrell had been drinking.

Cantrell, who has had numerous numerous drinking-related arrests including a December 2022 arrest in Wildwood on his birthday, said he had consumed one 16-ounce Budweiser beer. His breath sample registered .000 and he provided a urine sample.

A criminal history check revealed four previous DUI convictions, including three in Michigan and one in Honolulu.

The Virginia native was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Walkers have a right to enjoy paths without being endangered

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that walkers have a right to enjoy multi-modal paths without being endangered by golf carts.

We need to take the power away from the trolls

A resident of the Allandale Villas believes officials need to take the power away from the trolls when it comes to deed compliance and harmony in neighborhoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please give us back our poker games

An Orange Blossom Gardens resident is hoping that the appropriate officials will reinstate the poker games that have brought residents so much joy.

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

A Village of Belvedere resident believes that too many Texas Hold’em players are being punished for the actions of one person. She is pleading with the Recreation Department to let the games continue.

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

Photos