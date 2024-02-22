74.9 F
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Driver with unpaid traffic ticket arrested after running stop sign

By Staff Report
Robert Edwards
A driver with an unpaid traffic ticket has been arrested after running a stop sign.

Robert Lee Edwards, 69, of Summerfield, was driving a red GMC Sierra at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the Skyline Subdivision when he ran a stop sign at Longview Avenue and High Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Edwards claimed he did not have his driver’s license with him. The officer making the traffic stop found that Edwards’ driver’s license had been suspended in January for failure to pay a traffic fine and that he has 14 previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

