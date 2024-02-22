Squatter living in tent with dog arrested at abandoned home

A squatter living in a tent with a dog was arrested at an abandoned home in Oxford.

Deputies were called at about 7 p.m. Monday to the home on County Road 106 where they found 26-year-old Faithe Mariyah McCullough of Atlanta, Ga. in a tent in a shed with her dog, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

McCullough was not cooperative and insisted she was receiving mail at the site and had “legal rights to be be there.” The property owner said he did not know McCullough and had never given her permission to be there. He said he wanted to press charges against her.

McCullough resisted efforts to be taken into custody.

She was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond, after it was discovered she was wanted in connection with another Marion County case.