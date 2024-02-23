Chardonnay-drinking DUI suspect refuses to provide breath sample

A Chardonnay-drinking drunk driving suspect refused to provide a breath sample after she was taken into custody at a Love’s travel stop.

Gina Laura Beazley, 48, of Lutz, was found to be “very intoxicated” at about 7 p.m. Thursday while at the wheel of a black utility vehicle at the Love’s travel stop in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached Beazley’s vehicle, he noted the engine was running.

An open container of Woodbridge chardonnay was found in her vehicle. Beazley was very unsteady on her feet and refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. She also refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.